May 7, 2025, 12:32 AM
Exclusive | Schedule for next round of talks with U.S. is being worked out

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei

Earlier, the fourth round of talks between Iran and the United States had been postponed due to logistical reasons.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei says a date is being reviewed for the next round of indirect talks with the United States.

“As soon as the date and venue of the talks are finalized, the necessary information will be given by the Omani foreign minister, who acts as a mediator between Iran and the United States,” Baqaei told IRNA on Tuesday.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that no specific date had yet been set but an Omani proposal to hold the talks early next week was being reviewed.

Earlier, the fourth round of the talks had been postponed due to logistical reasons.

