Iran offers to cooperate with Britain ‘if misconduct is established’ in the case of arrested nationals

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran stands ready to assist Britain investigate the case of seven Iranian nationals arrested over allegations of “terrorism” if misconduct on their part is credibly established.

In a late Tuesday post on X, Araqchi said he had been disturbed to learn about the arrests.

“If credible allegations of misconduct are established, Iran stands ready to assist investigations,” he wrote. “We call on UK to ensure respect for our citizens’ rights and afford them due process.”

British police said on Sunday that they had arrested eight individuals, including seven Iranian nationals, in separate operations on suspicion of “terrorism offences.”

The arrests come amid ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States. Some analysts speculated in Iranian media that the incident could have been an act of provocation meant to subvert the negotiations, to which Israel is opposed.

