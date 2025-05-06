May 7, 2025, 2:40 AM
Canadian Prime Minister Carney rebuffs Trump’s push to make Canada ‘the 51st U.S. state’

U.S. President Donald Trump (right) and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met at the White House in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has rebuffed U.S. President Donald Trump’s push during an Oval Office meeting Tuesday for Canada to become ‘the 51st U.S. state.’

Trump and Canadian showed no signs of retreating from their gaping differences in an ongoing trade war that has shattered decades of trust between the two countries.

The two kept it civil, but as for Trump’s calls to make Canada the 51st state, Carney insisted his nation was “not for sale” and Trump shot back, “time will tell.”

