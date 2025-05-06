Iran condemns Israeli regime’s brutal attacks on Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s military aggression against the port of Al-Hodeidah and other infrastructure in Yemen describing it as a clear crime and a blatant violation of the principles and rules of international law.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson pointed out that the Israeli regime’s attacks on Yemen’s port, industrial, and residential facilities are carried out with the support and involvement of the United States.

He called these aggressions a clear breach of law and a violation of the principles and foundations of the United Nations Charter regarding respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

Baqaei also urged the international community and regional countries to take effective action to stop the killing and destruction carried out by the U.S. and the Israeli regime in Islamic countries.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that the only way to prevent the spread of insecurity in the region is to stop the genocide and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and to end the impunity of the regime’s criminals.