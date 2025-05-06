Seven Pakistani soldiers killed in Balochistan

Islamabad, IRNA – The Pakistani army announced that seven of its soldiers were killed in an attack by separatist terrorist elements in the province of Balochistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on army forces in Balochistan in a message and stressed Pakistan’s strong fight against terrorism.

The Pakistani sources announced that Tuesday’s attack was carried out by elements affiliated with the separatist group Baloch Liberation Army.

In this attack, an army vehicle was targeted in the Mach area of ​​Balochistan.

