Iran condemns terrorist attack in Pakistan's Balochistan

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has condemned the terrorist attack in Balochistan Province, Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several innocent workers.

In a statement on Friday, Baghaei strongly condemned the terrorist attack near a coal mine in the Harnai area, located in the north of the province.

He emphasized Iran’s principled policy of condemning terrorism in all its forms and wherever it occurs.

The spokesman expressed sympathy with the families of the Pakistani victims and the government and wished speedy recovery for those injured in the attack.

The Iranian diplomat also emphasized the need to strengthen efforts and cooperation at both bilateral and regional levels to fight terrorism.

The incident occurred on Friday when a bomb blast targeted a vehicle carrying miners in Shahrag, a town in the Harnai area.

Baluchistan state police announced that at least 11 miners were killed and several others were injured.

No group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist blast so far.

However, elements affiliated with separatist terrorist groups, known as the Baluchi Liberation Army, have previously claimed responsibility for numerous bombings and suicide attacks.

