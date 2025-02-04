FM Araghchi calls for securing Iran-Pakistan common interests

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi has emphasized the importance of utilizing opportunities and securing common interests.

Araghchi made the comment in a meeting with Pakistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Amina Baloch in Tehran on Monday. The Pakistani official and several other representatives from different countries visit the Iranian capital to participate in the ECO Deputy Foreign Ministers' first High-Level Committee (HLC) meeting.

According to the top Iranian diplomat, President Masoud Pezeshkian values expanding comprehensive relations with neighboring states and emphasizes Pakistan's special role in Iran’s foreign policy; therefore, Tehran is determined to develop and deepen ties with the neighboring Muslim nation.

Referring to opportunities and challenges faced by both nations, he said continued interactions among senior officials would facilitate the effective utilization of available opportunities while addressing mutual challenges.

The Pakistani official, for her part, said that the two neighboring states should enhance cooperation in tackling shared concerns, including border security, drug trafficking, and illegal migration.

The dialogue also covered recent developments in Afghanistan, Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon.

