Pezeshkian stresses national unity, fair governance to foil enemy plots

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has urged officials to serve the nation sincerely so as to foil the enemy’s attempts to sow discord within the country.

“We are servants of all the people of Iran,” Pezeshkian said at a joint meeting of the heads of the three branches of government on Monday.

“I believe that we must serve all the people, treat them with justice and fairness, and strive to avoid any form of discrimination against anyone,” he said, adding that if the people are treated with fairness and justice, there is “no way they will turn away from us.”

The president warned that the enemy is seeking to sow division and discord within Iran to destabilize the country, saying all the efforts must be directed at preserving unity and cohesion to thwart the enemy’s plot.

When the enemies see an opportunity—including divisions and discord—they take advantage of the situation and strike, said Pezeshkian.

“The key indicator we must focus on is recognizing that we are all responsible for solving the people's problems. And when we are unable to do so, we must communicate with the people and approach them with an attitude of apology,” he added.

Pezeshkian, who took office in late July last year, has been insisting on promoting national consensus as the main way to address the country's pressing issues which he believes can be resolved more easily if all groups of society join hands together.

