Pezeshkian lauds role of elites in solving crises

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that only scholars and elites can help us get out of today's crises and solve problems.

The so-called human rights advocates use their military knowledge to kill oppressed and defenseless women, men, and children, he said.

"Today we are witnessing the catastrophes the criminal Israel has created in Gaza and Lebanon," he added.

Iran is using science and technology in various fields including defense and military, not for aggression but for the defense, dignity, and pride of its people, he noted.

President Pezeshkian made the remarks when visiting the latest defense and space achievements of the Ministry of Defense.

The visit took place on Sunday at the Iranian Space Agency to mark National Space Technology Day. Pezeshkian was accompanied by his chief of staff Mohsen Haji Mirzaei, Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, and government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani.

During the visit, Pezeshkian talked with experts in the Iranian defense and space industries and was briefed on the latest technological advancements, including the Simorgh satellite carrier.

