Resistance will persist in occupied West Bank: Hamas 

Tehran, IRNA — Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas says the ongoing wave of resistance in the occupied West Bank will not stop, and all the efforts by the occupying Israeli regime to impose its annexation and displacement plans will bring it nothing but defeat.

Hamas made the comment in a statement it issued early Sunday in reaction to Israeli drone strikes in the West Bank city of Jenin and its nearby town of Qabatiya hours earlier.

The movement said “the occupation Zionist regime continues to escalate its violence against our children”, with the latest attacks highlighting the regime’s aggressive tactics and its futile attempts to quell the growing resistance by the Palestinian people.

The ongoing violence, including the assassination of Resistance leaders and brutal assaults in the West Bank, will not stop the wave of resistance there and will not weaken the resolve of the Palestinian people who remain committed to confrontation until their land is liberated from occupation, Hamas further said in its statement.

The Israeli military killed at least five Palestinians, including a child, in separate drone attacks in Jenin and Qabatiya in the northern West Bank on Saturday night.

The regime has intensified raids in the West Bank since the Gaza war broke out in early October 2023. The raids have mainly targeted the city of Jenin and its nearby areas, where Palestinians have put up stiff resistance against the Israeli regime.

7129** 4194