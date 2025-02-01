Palestinian child, four others killed in separate Israeli strikes in West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – The Israeli military has killed at least five Palestinians, including a child, in separate drone attacks in the occupied West Bank where the regime has intensified raids since the Gaza war broke out in early October 2023.

The drone strikes hit the flashpoint northern city of Jenin and the nearby town of Qabatiya on Saturday night, according to Palestine’s WAFA news agency citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Two lost their lives in Qabatiya, south of Jenin, after a vehicle was targeted on a busy street. Two others were also killed after a drone strike hit a motorcycle in an eastern neighborhood of Jenin.

The attack in Jenin took place hours after another drone strike in the city, again happening in an eastern neighborhood, which targeted a group of civilians and left a 14-year-old child dead, WAFA and other Palestinian media outlets said.

The outlets named the deceased child as Ahmed Abdel Halim Al-Saadi. It was not clear whether the same neighborhood was targeted in the two attacks in Jenin.

The city of Jenin and its nearby areas, including a refugee camp with the same name, have been targeted by an Israeli offensive that has continued unabated since January 21, two days after a ceasefire took effect in Gaza.

According to Palestinian media, the offensive has so far left at least two dozen Palestinians dead.

The offensive is one of the major military operations that Israel has launched in Jenin since the regime unleashed its war on Gaza. The city in the northern West Bank has remained a flashpoint area amid strong resistance by young Palestinians against Israeli forces.

