Iran FM calls for expansion of economic ties with Afghanistan

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that economic relations between Iran and Afghanistan are at an outstanding level, hoping that his visit to Kabul would pave the way for the expansion of the ties.

Araghchi, heading a political and economic delegation, arrived in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Sunday morning, where he held talks with Afghanistan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The top Iranian diplomat described Iran and Afghanistan as two friendly, brotherly, and Muslim nations, saying that they have profound cultural and historical connections.

He also expressed optimism that his current visit would help enhance bilateral relations, secure national interests of both countries, and foster cultural interactions.

Muttaqi, for his part, expressed hope that the visit by Iran’s foreign minister would elevate the level of mutual ties.

Iran and Afghanistan are two neighboring Muslim countries that always share each other’s joys and sorrows, he noted.

