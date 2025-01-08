Leader: America was blindsided by Iranian revolution

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the US was blindsided by the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and continues to make many miscalculations about Iran.

Ayatollah Khamenei was speaking at a Wednesday meeting with thousands of people from Qom Province at Imam Khomeini Complex in Tehran on the anniversary of the Qom uprising of January 9, 1978 in support of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, and against the Pahlavi regime.

“In the last few decades, the Americans have made miscalculations about Iran. My words are intended mostly for those who are intimidated by US policies,” the Leader said.

During the Pahlavi era, Iran was a stronghold of American interests, the Leader said. It was from within that stronghold that the Islamic Revolution emerged, and the Americans failed to foresee it, he added.

“The Americans were fooled, dazed, blindsided — this is what American miscalculation means.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei said the notion that Iran is having relations with European countries and should thus have ties with the United States as well was misguided.

“There’s a difference,” he said, “in that America [acted as if it] owned Iran, which was seized back from its claws [by the revolution].”

Ayatollah Khamenei said America bore a lingering grudge toward the Islamic Republic as a result.

(This item is being updated.)

4354**9417**4482