Supreme Leader: Martyr Soleimani always sought to revitalize Resistance Front

“Martyr Soleimani’s constant strategy was to revive the Resistance Front,” Ayatollah Khamenei said during a meeting with a group of families of martyrs, veterans, and resistance activists on Wednesday morning.

He said if it were not for the endeavors of the late commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the fate of all holy sites would have been the same as the shrine of Samarra in Iraq, arguing that the martyrs of the fight against terrorism did not lose their precious lives in vain.

“Some people, due to a lack of proper analysis, understanding, and knowledge of the issues, imagine and say, and perhaps promote, that with the recent events in the region, the blood [of martyrs] defending the shrine was wasted,” he lamented.

“They are making a grave mistake,” he asserted. “If these lives had not been sacrificed and this struggle had not been fought and Hajj Qassem Soleimani had not moved with such courage in the mountains and deserts of this region and had not taken [these martyrs] with him, there would be no holy [shrine] today.”

This item is being updated.

4354**9417