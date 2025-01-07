Resistance school stronger despite recent setbacks: Iran FM

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has emphasized the growing strength of the “resistance school,” saying that despite the recent setbacks and challenges, the Resistance Front continues to advance.

Speaking at a festival honoring managers and staff adhering to the teachings of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on Tuesday, Araghchi asserted that the enemies should not think that recent blows to the Resistance Front would be able to weaken its resolve or diminish its strength.

On the contrary, he said, these setbacks have only made the resistance stronger.

Araghchi also highlighted the effect of psychological operations, saying the ousted Syrian government’s army first suffered a psychological defeat and then a military one.

The impact, he explained, was amplified through media manipulation, causing the Syrian army to falter before even engaging in battle.

Elsewhere in his speech, the foreign minister noted that the school of General Soleimani was founded upon the resistance school of thought championed by the founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

General Soleimani, he said, gave the resistance school a practical and operational dimension, transforming it into a powerful force on the ground that continues to challenge the Zionist regime and global imperialism.

Araghchi also referenced the assassination of resistance leaders, including Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, asserting that their sacrifice only strengthens movements like Hezbollah.

He reiterated that the Resistance Front cannot be defeated by military strikes or bombings, as its true strength lies in the blood of martyrs.

4354**9417