‘Insecurity, chaos’ in Syria harmful to regional interests: Iran FM

During a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Tehran on Monday, Araghchi said Iran supported the formation of an inclusive government in Syria, following a surprise offensive by militant groups that overthrew President Bashar al-Assad’s government early this month.

He emphasized that the new Syrian government should reflect “all political, social, and civil spectrums of Syrian society".

Araghchi highlighted the importance of continued consultations between Iran, Oman, and other regional countries, given the “sensitive situation” in the region, particularly in Syria.

The foreign minister also noted that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has made it clear that enhancing bilateral relations with Oman is a priority for his administration. He added that Tehran is ready to explore new opportunities in economic, trade, and energy relations with Muscat.

In response, Oman’s foreign minister acknowledged the deep-rooted ties between Oman and Iran, expressing optimism that these relations would further develop, benefiting both neighboring countries and contributing to peace and security in the region.

