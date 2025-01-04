Iran’s cenbank refutes claims of reduced reserves, import issues

In a statement issued on Saturday, the CBI emphasized its commitment to maintaining stability in the country’s foreign currency reserves and facilitating the importation of necessary goods.

It assured that foreign currency and gold reserves, both abroad and domestically, remain reliable and accessible, with no issues in providing foreign currency for imports.

The statement highlighted that the total amount of foreign currency allocated by the CBI for importing essential goods since the beginning of the year has reached $53.288 billion. Of this amount, $11.102 billion was designated for essential goods and medicine.

