Iran annual inflation rate down 0.6% to 32.5% in December

According to the report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for households reached 285.1 in the month under review, reflecting a 2% rise compared to the previous month and a 31.4% increase year-on-year.

Over the 12 months ending in December 20, inflation was recorded at 32.5%, underscoring a slight 0.6% easing in inflationary pressures.

The month-on-month inflation rate for this month showed a 1.1 percentage point reduction compared to the previous month, signaling continued moderation in price growth.

Figures released last week by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) suggested that the country’s inflation had eased to its lowest since 2020 when prices started to rise because of the US sanctions and the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

CBI figures showed that Iran’s annual inflation rate had dropped to 37.3% in the calendar month to November 20.

