Iran FM makes short stay in Dubai: Spox

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Baghaei stated, “On his way back to Tehran from China, Foreign Minister Araghchi made a short stay in Dubai at the invitation of UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed for an overview of the latest developments across the region."

On December 12, following recent events in Syria, Araghchi and his Emirati counterpart addressed the new situation in Syria, emphasizing the importance of protecting Syria's independence and territorial integrity, as well as maintaining the country's security and stability.

The two foreign ministers also called for an end to the Zionist regime's ground and air attacks on Syria.

During their phone call, they discussed the significance of preserving regional peace and stability, stressing the need to avoid provocative actions that could disrupt the atmosphere of friendship and cooperation among the countries in the region during this sensitive period.

