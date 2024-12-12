Iran, UAE FMs discuss regional developments over phone

In this conversation, Abbas Araghchi and Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the need to protect the independence and territorial integrity of Syria and maintain the security and stability of the Arab country, while paying attention to the new situation in Syria.

The two foreign ministers also considered it necessary to stop the ground and air attacks of the Zionist regime on Syria.

In this phone call, the parties also discussed the importance of protecting regional peace and stability and avoiding provocative actions to disrupt the atmosphere of friendship and cooperation between the countries of the region in the current sensitive situation.

