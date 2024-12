Worldsteel figures cited in a Saturday report by the state-run metals and mining company IMIDRO showed that there has been 0.5% year on year increase in Iran’s steel output in January-November.

The report also showed that Iran’s production of crude steel had reached 3.1 million mt in November 2024, up 0.1% from the same period last year.

The global steel output declined 1.4% year on year in November, worldsteel figures showed.

1483**4261