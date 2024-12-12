IRGC: Anti-Iran network dismantled in Qazvin Province

The IRGC unit in Qazvin Province said in an announcement on Thursday that the network was affiliated with hostile and anti-Iran movements, which had formed groups engaged in sabotage acts against national security.

According to the announcement, the network was affiliated to the movements seeking to restore the toppled Pahlavi regime in Iran.

The network was involved in spreading false news against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and was active in several provinces, the IRGC announcement further said.

It added that the anti-Iran network was identified and dismantled in Qazvin Province in cooperation with the IRGC intelligence unit of Isfahan Province, and during a complex operation.

Members of the network have been arrested and handed over to judicial officials, according to the announcement.

