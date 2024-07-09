IRGC forces dismantle armed terror team in NW Iran

The operation was carried out by the IRGC's Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base early on Tuesday, the base said in a statement.

"A counter-revolutionary terrorist team intended to enter the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran from the northwestern borders of the country, but was ambushed and destroyed by the forces of this base," the statement read.

Some members of the anti-Revolution terror team were killed and wounded, and their equipment was confiscated, it added.

The IRGC base further warned that any threat against the security and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic will face a decisive and firm response.

4353**2050