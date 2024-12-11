Dec 12, 2024, 12:52 AM
Iran condemns assassination of Afghan minister in terror attack

Iran condemns assassination of Afghan minister in terror attack

Tehran, IRNA- The Islamic Republic of Iran has strongly condemned the assassination of Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs, Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani.

ranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei expressed sympathy with the Afghan government and the people over Wednesday’s terrorist attack in Kabul that killed Haqqani and several others.

While expressing condolences to the survivors and families of the victims, Baghaei prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Official sources of the Government of Afghanistan announced in a statement that Haqqani died along with several others in an explosion inside the ministry.

In an exclusive interview with IRNA, Kabul Police Spokesperson Khalid Zadran also confirmed the death of the Acting Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Affairs in an explosion in the ministry's mosque, calling it a "cowardly attack."

