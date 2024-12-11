Dec 11, 2024, 9:36 AM
Yemeni forces target 2 US destroyers, 3 supply ships

Tehran, IRNA - The Yemeni Armed Forces say they have attacked three US supply ships and two accompanying destroyers after they departed from Port of Djibouti.

The military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree made these remarks on Tuesday.

He stated that in support of the Palestinian people and their mujahideen and in retaliation to the American-British aggression toward Yemen, the naval, UAV, and missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces executed a targeted against three American supply ships leaving Port of Djibouti. These ships were previously involved in acts of aggression against Yemen.

Aditionally, the operation also targeted two American destroyers in the Gulf of Aden that were accompanying supply ships. Saree confirmed that the operation, employing multiple missiles and drones, successfully achieved its objectives.

