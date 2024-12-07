Dec 7, 2024, 11:59 AM
News ID: 85682274
T T
0 Persons
journalistحسین ابوالقاسمی

Dossier

Yemen fires missile at Israeli-occupied territories: Report

Dec 7, 2024, 11:59 AM
News ID: 85682274
Yemen fires missile at Israeli-occupied territories: Report

Tehran, IRNA -- The Israeli regime has reportedly intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

Russia's Sputnik news agency reported on Saturday that the Zionist regime intercepted the missile before it reached the occupied territories.

The Yemeni army has not commented on the incident yet.

9417**4194

0 Persons
journalistحسین ابوالقاسمی

Dossier

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .