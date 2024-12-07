Yemen fires missile at Israeli-occupied territories: Report

Russia's Sputnik news agency reported on Saturday that the Zionist regime intercepted the missile before it reached the occupied territories.
The Yemeni army has not commented on the incident yet.
9417**4194
