Destroyer among several US ships targeted by Yemeni army

With God's help, the Yemeni forces carried out an unprecedented joint military operation, during which they targeted a American destroyer and three supply ships, Saree said in a statement cited by Yemen's Al-Masirah TV on Sunday night.

The spokesman said that the US military supply ships were Stena Impeccable, Maersk Saratoga, and Liberty Grace.

This operation was carried out with 16 ballistic and cruise missiles and a drone in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden and the targets were hit accurately and directly, he added.

Saree reiterated that the operation was in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and in response to the Zionist crimes in the Gaza Strip as well as in response to American and British aggression against Yemen.

The Yemeni armed forces will continue to carry out their military operations in the declared naval operation zone against the Zionist enemy and the US with increasing intensity, he pledged, adding that "We will not stop our operations until the aggressions of the Zionist enemy against the people of Gaza are stopped and the siege of this area is lifted."

4399