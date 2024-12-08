Iran's embassy in Syria reportedly damaged by armed groups

Al-Araby Television Network on Sunday released footage showing damage caused to the building and property of the Iranian embassy in the capital Damascus.

The video shows individuals entering the Iranian Embassy to loot and vandalize.

The incident came after the Syrian army command notified officers in a statement that President Bashar al-Assad’s government has fallen as armed groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the capital Damascus.

The army command issued the statement early on Sunday following reports of the armed groups’ entrance in Damascus and Assad’s departure from the city.

Reuters, citing two army officers, said that Assad had earlier on Sunday flown out of Damascus for an unknown destination before the groups reached the city.

Meanwhile, Syrian Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali said he was ready to hand over the administration of the Arab country to a transitional government.

