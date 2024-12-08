Dec 8, 2024, 10:45 AM
Israeli regime attacks arms depots in Syria's Golan: Report

Tehran, IRNA — The Israeli regime launched attacks on arms depots in the occupied Golan Heights in Syria shortly after President Bashar al-Assad’s government fell, media outlets have reported.

Reports from Israeli media indicate that tanks from the Israeli army crossed the border into Syrian territory early this morning, according to Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen news network.

The sources added that the Israeli army forces, along with their tanks, have also entered Quneitra region in southern Syria.

Other sources reported the entry of Israeli army forces into Khan Arnabah, a village located in Golan, and the reinforcement of their troops in the buffer zone along the occupied Golan.

The Syrian army command issued a statement early on Sunday confirming reports of the armed groups’ entrance into Damascus and Assad’s departure from the city. 

The Reuters news agency, citing two army officers, said that Assad had earlier on Sunday left Damascus for an unknown destination.

