UN envoy calls for calm, avoidance of bloodshed in Syria

I reiterate my call for a reduction in tensions, calm, prevention of bloodshed and protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, Geir O Pedersen said at the Doha Forum on Saturday.

The international body is closely following the developments in Syria and the situation is changing moment by moment, he underlines, adding that the situation inside Syria is changing and that he had several meetings with several countries.

He said: "I recently met with the ministers of Iran, Russia and Turkey and I also had consultations with representatives of the United States, France, Britain, Germany and the European Union and I continue to have extensive consultations."

The UU envoy stressed the need for urgent political talks in Geneva to implement Security Council resolution 2254.

I am pleased to say that the ministers of these three countries and all those I have spoken to support this call. I hope to be able to announce the date of these talks soon, he added.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric had previously announced that Pedersen, has been in contact with various Syrian parties and key international actors.

Recently, Pedersen also delivered his message at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria, stressing that the guarantor countries of the Astana process and the United States must work to de-escalate the situation and establish a genuine political process, in line with Security Council resolution 2254, which contains all the elements needed for a political solution.

