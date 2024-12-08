Israeli military fatalities rising as another soldier killed in Gaza fighting

The military said on Saturday evening that the slain soldier named as Captain Avraham Ben Pinchas had served in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 46th Battalion, The Times of Israel reported.

According to Israeli Army Radio, more than 800 Israeli soldiers have been killed during fighting in Gaza and Lebanon since the start of the war in early October last year. The majority of them have been killed in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets said that new demonstrations were held on Saturday evening in several cities including Tel Aviv and Haifa, with the demonstrators demanding a ceasefire agreement with Hamas to release the captives still held in Gaza.

Such protests have taken place on a weekly basis in the past months to force the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a truce deal with Hamas. Netanyhau however has remained defiant to heed the protesters’ demand.

