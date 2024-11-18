Two Israeli soldiers killed in northern Gaza

The regime’s military said that the soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with Hamas fighters in Beit Lahiya on Sunday morning.

Another soldier was seriously wounded in the same battles, according to the military. It said the trio served with the Nahshon Battalion of Kfir Brigade,

According to Israeli media, one of the slain soldiers was a nephew of Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot.

Eisenkot, also a former chief of staff of the Israeli occupation forces, has lost his son and another nephew since the start of the Gaza war in October last year.

Meanwhile, Israeli Haaretz newspaper reported that 27 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the new round of the regime's ground operations in Jabalia, another northern town in the Gaza Strip.

