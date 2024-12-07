Iran begins testing performance of Saman-1 space tug

The Iranian Space Agency (ISA) said on Friday evening that initial tests indicate the full health of the space tug’s various subsystems, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology.

The ISA added that testing of the rotary and main propellers will begin under appropriate conditions.

Earlier in the day, Iran launched Saman-1, along with a CubeSat and a research payload, into space aboard a homegrown satellite launch vehicle (SLV).

The payloads were successfully placed in an orbit around the earth with an apogee of 410 kilometers and a perigee of 300 kilometers.

