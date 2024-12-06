Launch of Fakhr-1 satellite sets new record for Iran’s lifting payloads

The successful injection of Fakhr-1 and Saman-1 orbital transfer block with total weight of 300 kg set a new record for the country for lifting payloads, the public relations office of Army reported on Friday.

After being placed into orbit, Fakhr-1 sent its first signal to the ground.

Simorgh is the sole advanced satellite carrier in Iran that is used for transferring the satellites to high altitude orbits.

Also, it was in early November that Iran successfully launched two domestically-made satellites and received signals from them which indicated their perfect orbiting.

