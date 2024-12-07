Syrian army conducts successful operation against terrorists in northern Homs

The official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), citing a military source, said on Friday night that the armed forces, with air cover from Russian and Syrian fighter jets, conducted the operation in Al-Dar al-Kabirah, Talbiseh, and al-Rastan in northern Homs.

Dozens of terrorists were killed, and many others fled as a result of the operation that also destroyed a significant amount of equipment, weapons, and ammunition belonging to the terror groups, the source said.

Armed groups in Syria launched a large-scale operation on Syrian Army positions in the northwestern, western, and southwestern districts of Aleppo Governorate on November 27 with the support of certain states following the arrival of foreign mercenaries.

Syrian Defense Minister Ali Mahmoud Abbas said on Thursday night that Takfiri groups are being supported by some countries as well as regional and international parties, which openly provide them with military and logistical assistance.

The attacks against Syrian armed forces violated a ceasefire agreement established in 2020, that designated Idlib, the outskirts of Aleppo, and parts of Hama and Latakia as de-escalation zones.

