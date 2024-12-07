Iran FM in Qatar to attend Doha Forum

Araghchi, who arrived in Qatar early on Saturday, is set to participate in Doha Forum taking place on December 7-8. The forum is a global platform for dialogue that brings together leaders in policy to discuss world challenges.

The top Iranian diplomat is also scheduled to meet with his counterparts from other countries on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, including Russian and Turkish foreign ministers.

Araghchi’s talks with his Turkish and Russian counterparts will be held within the framework of the Astana process which was launched in 2017 with the aim of finding a political solution to the crisis in Syria. The upcoming talks are significant amid the resurgence of terrorist groups in Syria.

The Iranian foreign minister’s trip to Qatar follows his visits to Damascus, Ankara and Baghdad for talks that also focused on the ongoing developments in Syria.

