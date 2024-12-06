Araghchi: Recent developments will not be limited to Syria

Araghchi stated that the developments are taking place in a fast manner, which raises many questions, and added that behind all these rapid developments, there is a thinking that originates from America and the Israeli regime.

"After Gaza, they came to Lebanon and then to Syria, and in my opinion this will not stop in Syria and the whole region is facing threats," he added.

Araghchi pointed out that before Syria, threats were limited to the Zionist regime, but now the threat of Takfiri terrorist groups has also increased, and it is noteworthy that these armed groups in Syria have been recognized and introduced as terrorist groups by the United Nations.

Iran's foreign minister added that but now the countries that claim to fight terrorism are either silent or supporting the terrorists.

