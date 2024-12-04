Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 4

** IRAN DAILY

- Pezeshkian: Gov’t diplomacy based on interaction with world

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said his government’s foreign policy is based on interaction with the world, especially the neighboring countries. During a televised interview on Monday, Pezeshkian underlined that Iran should open up its economy and expand its cooperation with other countries. Pezeshkian called the interaction with the world a solution for the country to overcome its economic “crises.” In this regard, he said, Iran is seeking to expand its economic relations with Eurasian countries and plans to follow up and implement the agreements signed with China and Russia.

- US-backed militants open up new anti-Syria front in northeast

Militants from a US-backed, Kurdish-led coalition battled Syrian government forces in northeast Syria early on Tuesday, both sides said, opening a new front for Syrian government which lost parts of Aleppo in a sudden militant advance last week. Airstrikes also targeted groups supporting Syrian forces in the strategically vital region, a security source in eastern Syria and a Syrian army source said. The sources both blamed the airstrikes on the US-led military coalition which operates in Syria and has a small detachment of American troops on the ground, Reuters reported.

- Crown imperials of Dehnow; unique natural heritage in need of protection

Ali Mashhadi, head of the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department of Khomein in Isfahan Province, highlighted the habitat of the crown imperial — an Asian plant recognized for its cluster of bell-like flowers atop a tall, mostly bare stem — in Dehnow village, a unique natural attraction in Markazi Province. This habitat has been officially registered as a national natural attraction, ensuring the protection of this beautiful site while creating new opportunities for sustainable tourism development in the region, chtn.ir wrote.

- From economy to geopolitics in Mashhad ECO Summit

Foreign ministers from ten countries, along with representatives from numerous others, convened in Mashhad, Iran, for the 28th meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers on Monday and Tuesday. Several issues and developments were discussed, including the war in Gaza, the renewed wave of terrorism in Syria, and the path towards more economic prosperity for the member states.

- Iran UN envoy condemns E3 hypocrisy, highlights West’s violation of JCPOA

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani has vehemently denounced a joint letter from France, Germany, and the United Kingdom (E3) to the UN Security Council, dismissing their accusations against Iran as baseless and misleading. The E3 letter, issued on November 21st, accused Iran of violating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and UN Security Council Resolution 2231. It disregarded the fact that Iran began to scale back on its JCPOA commitments one and a half years after the West practically scrapped the deal.

- The hidden agenda against Syria

Recent reports from Reuters have unveiled the covert strategies employed by the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Saudi Arabia concerning Syria. Before the recent uptick in terrorist activities, these countries proposed lifting sanctions on Syria if President Bashar al-Assad distanced himself from Iran and the Axis of Resistance, according to Reuters. This offer, if true, is part of a broader strategy by these countries to undermine Syria and its allies.

- ‘Fostering resilient, integrated region’

Iran’s foreign minister on Tuesday called for efforts to further strengthen the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and expand cooperation among the member states. Speaking at the 28th meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers in Mashhad, Abbas Araghchi called it an important opportunity to exchange views on the expansion of cooperation and discuss the latest developments. “The Islamic Republic of Iran has been holding the rotating presidency of ECO for the past year and has seriously focused its efforts on advancing the important goals of this large regional organization in order to develop consensus and transcendence among the people of the region and ECO,” he said.

- First-ever victim of terrorism in Islam

“O’ Allah! Curse the first tyrant who usurped the right of Muhammad and the progeny of Muhammad, and the next one who followed him on this path.” The above phrase of the famous “Ziyarat-al-Ashura” for the Martyr of Karbala, which the faithful recite on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Husain (AS) – Muharram 10 – as well as on other days of the year whenever they wish to salute in a proper manner the grandson of Almighty’s Last and Greatest Messenger to all mankind, Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

