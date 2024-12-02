Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec. 2

** IRAN DAILY

- Parliament, government resolved to cooperate

Despite some criticism from supporters, the government of President Masoud Pezeshkian remains committed to national unity and cooperation. The Iranian president, accompanied by his cabinet members, paid a visit to the parliament yesterday.

In a three-hour joint session, with some parts held behind closed doors, lawmakers and government officials shared their views on various issues. What stood out in the remarks of Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and President Pezeshkian was the need for continued cooperation between the government and parliament to address the issues of the people.

The session took place amid controversy surrounding a bill ratified by the parliament on women’s dress code, which has sparked opposition from many of Pezeshkian’s supporters. According to the parliament speaker, the so-called “Chastity and Hijab Act” is set to be implemented on December 13. Many of the president’s fans have called on him not to enforce the law.

- President upbeat about resolving shortages via Parliament’s collaboration

President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking at a joint session of Iran’s Parliament and government held Sunday in marking the Parliament Day, expressed hope for resolving national issues, particularly energy sector shortages, through cooperation between the government and Parliament.

“I hope we can join hands to solve these shortages and problems. Addressing these challenges is only possible with your help and the support of the people,” Pezeshkian said, reported president.ir. He highlighted a three-hour closed session between the government and Parliament to discuss national issues, noting, “We will work to overcome the challenges we face through solidarity, cooperation, and consultation.”

- Regional states back Syria after militants resurgence

Many countries in the region threw their support behind the Syrian government and its territorial integrity amid a surprise offensive by foreign-backed militants.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Sunday in a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Jordan “stands by the brothers in Syria and its territorial integrity, sovereignty and stability.” Iraqi prime minister also told Syrian President Bashar al-Assad that his country’s security was key to the stability of the whole region.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Ironclad backing

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived at Damascus International Airport on Sunday as Syria battles a resurgence of terrorism in its north. The minister quickly proceeded to the presidential palace for talks with President Bashar al-Assad. Photos from the meeting depict a relaxed Assad, a demeanor perhaps born from years of experience battling terrorism and defending Syria against foreign-backed attacks that began in 2011.

- Syria’s Hama stands firm

Amid a reportedly lightening advance of the militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group towards Hama, the Syrian army has halted any attempts to invade the city. Mainstream regional media first reported that Hama, like Aleppo, had fallen into the hands of the militants. However, these reports have proven to be false with the HTS terrorists have not even reached the city’s borders.

- Pezeshkian slams foreign intervention in West Asia, calls for regional unity

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored the vital need for regional cooperation to establish security in West Asia, asserting that foreign interference is unwarranted. During a joint session of the government and parliament on Sunday, President Pezeshkian conveyed Iran's peaceful intentions, emphasizing that the nation is not looking for conflict or violence.

He chastised the Western countries for their double standards, which hypocritically claim to champion human rights and peace, pointing out that they are the true instigators of war and violence.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- With Nasrallah until last breath!

Thousands of people descended on the site where former Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred by an Israeli airstrike, after the Lebanese resistance group allowed access to the area for the first time for a public memorial. The massive crater left by the terrorist attack was lit up in red and festooned with Hezbollah flags. At its center, torches projected light beams into the night sky.

- Syria steps up pushback against Takfiri resurgence

Russian and Syrian jets stepped up their bombing campaign in northwest Syria on Sunday to stop a push by foreign-backed takfiri terrorists towards Hamas on the fifth day of their sudden onslaught. Thousands of terrorists had begun marching towards Hama, about 230 km south of Aleppo, on Saturday night. However, government forces had begun reinforcing their positions around several key cities and villages around Hama on Sunday, reports said.

- Pezeshkian urges Muslim intervention to counter Takfiris in Syria

President Masoud Pezeshkian called on Muslim countries Sunday to intervene and arrest the resurgence of Takfiri terrorists in the region. Pezeshkian urged Muslim countries to prevent the U.S. and Israel from exploiting the situation in Syria where Takfiri terrorists launched a sudden onslaught on Aleppo after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect.

