Canada designates Yemen's Ansarullah as terrorist entity

Tehran, IRNA – In a clear show of support for the Israeli regime’s crimes in the West Asia region, Canada has designated Yemen’s Ansarullah movement as a terrorist group.

The government of Canada claimed in a statement on Monday that Ansarullah is “a militant group that has waged an insurgency in Yemen”.

Ansarullah has close relations with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps’ Quds Force and the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, the statement said.

“Today’s addition of Ansarallah as a listed terrorist entity contributes to our efforts in fighting terrorism globally and aligning Canada with our allies,” the Canadian Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc said.

Yemen has been targeting Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied Palestinian territories to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have repeatedly said that attacks and pressure campaigns by Western governments could never force the Arab country to withdraw its support from the Palestinian nation.

