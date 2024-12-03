Iran’s FM calls for expansion of economic cooperation between ECO member states

Speaking at the 28th Meeting of the ECO Council of Ministers (COM) in Mashhad on Tuesday, Abbas Araghchi said the meeting is an important opportunity to exchange views on the expansion of such cooperation and discuss the latest developments in the organization.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been holding the rotating presidency of ECO for the past year and has seriously focused its efforts on advancing the important goals of this large regional organization in order to develop consensus and transcendence among the people of the region and ECO, he noted.

He expressed hope that the foreign officials attending the summit will take note of Khorasan Razavi province’s abundant economic, commercial, tourism, agricultural, national and regional potential during their stay in the provincial capital, Mashhad.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi said the meeting is an opportunity to discuss regional and global developments.

For more than a year, we have been witnessing the unbridled and brutal crimes of the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza and Lebanon in the region and the world, he said.

In recent days, after the ceasefire in Lebanon, we have also witnessed the movements of Takfiri groups with the support of the United States and the Zionist regime, which requires the vigilance of regional countries and an effective and immediate global response, he added.

