D-8, ACD chiefs in Mashad to attend ECO meeting

Speaking to IRNA on Monday, Ahmad Masoumifar said that the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the ECO meeting had started, focusing on issues such as transit, transportation, and cultural and social activities.

He noted that thanks to the presence of the heads of ECO, D-8, and ACD, as well as the representative of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), cooperation between ECO, and other regional treaties is also on the agenda of this meeting.

He added that deputy foreign ministers of Turkey and Pakistan will also participate in the event.

The 28th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the ECO member countries will be held on December 2-3 with some 20 delegations in attendance.

The ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkiye. The bloc provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

