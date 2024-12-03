ECO senior officials convene in Iran's Mashhad for 28th meeting

During the meeting on Monday, experts from member states drafted documents for final agreements between the countries, taking into account all considerations and aspects in various fields.

The meeting was chaired by Jalaledin Alavi Sabzevari, the Director General of Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and coordinated by ECO Secretary General Dr. Asad M. Khan.

According to a statement by ECO’s official website, discussions highlighted regional challenges and opportunities, emphasizing the importance of enhanced collaboration among member states to unlock the region’s development potential.

The Communiqué reflects ECO’s commitment to fostering a resilient and integrated region while addressing shared challenges collectively, it added.

Speaking to reporters on the sideline of the meeting, the governor of Khorasan Razavi province said Mashhad is the first non-capital city among the ECO member states to be entrusted with hosting the summit.

“Hosting such an event is a source of pleasure, and we are trying to host the members of this summit in the most appropriate manner,” Gholamhossein Mozaffari said.

He added that the participants in this cross-border summit will exchange views and discuss various issues, including regional exchanges, trade and economic cooperation.

