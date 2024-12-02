Netanyahu’s cabinet must resign: Ex-Israel general

Extreme fatigue is clearly seen among Israeli army soldiers, and most of them no longer want to fight, Al Jazeera TV Network reported on Monday.

Israeli soldiers have no trust in the prime minister, political leaders, or the chief of staff of the Israeli army, Brik added.

Zionist prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff of the war army Herzi Halevi have no strategic vision for the war they are leading and should resign, Brik said, emphasizing that Halevi does not adhere to his positions in order to satisfy his officials and protect his position.

6125**9417