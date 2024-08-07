Hezbollah conducts reprisal missile, drone attacks against Israel

Hezbollah announced in a statement that it attacked the positions of the occupying regime forces in the Al-Zaourah region with several drones, which could have definitely resulted in loss the regime’s troops.

The Al Jazeera news network reported that several rockets were also fired toward the occupied city of Safad and its surrounding areas in northern occupied Palestine, with some rockets being intercepted by the occupying army.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted a base of the occupying forces in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba.

News sources also reported the sighting of Hezbollah suicide drones in the skies over northern occupied Palestine and missile and drone attacks on the Zionist positions.

Israel and Hezbollah have been trading fire on an almost daily basis since October 8, a day after the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza.

The fire exchange has escalated in recent days as Hezbollah has promised to punish Israel over the assassination of its top commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last Tuesday.

Over the past several days, Hezbollah has successfully targeted Zionist military installation with dozens of drones rockets in several areas off the occupied territories, including the West Galilee region as well as the cities of Haifa, Nahariya and the settlement of Shlomi.

According to Zionist regime sources of the, at least one Zionist was killed and five others injured one of them critically in the Galilee region.

4399