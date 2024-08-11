Israeli officers say regime ‘far from victory’ in Gaza

The letter, signed by around 100 officers, expressed astonishment at repeated statements by senior army officials who had claimed that victory is within reach, Israel’s Channel 14, a commercial television channel and news site, reported on Sunday.

“We, who came from the field, know very well that the situation is still far from victory”, the signatories said, adding that resistance groups in Gaza are still in possession of cross-border capabilities, drones, and a vast tunnel network.

Similar comments were previously made by Israeli reserve general Itzhak Brik, in response to claims by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials saying that victory is near in Gaza.

Brik said that a decisive victory in Gaza is unattainable, adding that an imminent victory is simply an illusion which Israeli officials are using to deceive the public.

The general also said that Hamas is still in control of Gaza militarily and politically, with its tunnels still operating.

