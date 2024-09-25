Israeli tactical achievements won’t change reality around it: Reserve general

Brik called the tactical achievements of the Israeli regime in Lebanon “unprecedented capabilities”, the Cradle online news magazine reported on Tuesday.

“Israel’s tactical achievements are unprecedented capabilities, but they do not change the dangerous reality around it,” he said, tacitly referring to Zionists’ attacks on the telecommunication devices in Lebanon.

The remarks come after the Israeli regime organized a terror attack last week in Lebanon by exploding pagers in the Arab country, in which at least 37 Lebanese citizens were killed and over 4,000 others were wounded.

Earlier last month, Brik warned that the Israeli regime could face “collapse within a year” if its current war against the Palestinian group Hamas and Lebanese movement Hezbollah continues.

The country really is galloping towards the edge of an abyss, he said in an opinion piece published by the Israeli daily, Haaretz.

“If the war of attrition against Hamas and Hezbollah continues, Israel will collapse within no more than a year.”

