Ex-Zionist General: Claims on continuation of war until weakening and destruction of Hamas are just slogans

Tehran, IRNA - A former Zionist general acknowledged the massive defeat of the army of that regime in the fight against the resistance in Gaza, and considered any promise by the Zionist authorities to weaken or destroy the Hamas movement a slogan.

According to al-Mayadeen, the Hebrew media announced that "Ishaq Brik", the former general of the Zionist regime army, admitted that the claims about the continuation of the war until the weakening and destruction of the Hamas movement are just slogans.

The former general of the Zionist army added, "We have been widely defeated in the Gaza war; The army is completely exhausted and has no ammunition and engineer battalions have been damaged."

This former official of the occupying regime emphasized that army reserve forces have announced that they will not present themselves to be sent to war.

