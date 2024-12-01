Missile fired from Yemen to occupied Palestine injures 4 Zionists

The Israeli radio reported on Sunday that sirens had blared in different areas across the occupied Palestine.

The four Zionists were wounded as people in northern Tel Aviv were fleeing into shelters, according to the radio report.

Yemen has already targeted several vital bases of the Israeli regime with drones.

Also, various areas in Yemen have been under the US and the UK's aggressive attacks in recent months.

Through those attacks, certain Western countries aimed to put pressure on the national government of Yemen to lift its naval blockade on the Israeli regime.

Yemen’s Armed Forces have said in a statement that the US-UK aggression could never make Yemen withdraw from its stance to support the Palestinian nation in its fight against oppression.

Yemen has been targeting Israeli ships or other vessels destined for the occupied lands to support the resistance of the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

