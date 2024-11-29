Top Yemeni official: Zionist regime's greed is to reach beyond Palestine and Lebanon

While congratulating the 57th anniversary of Yemen's independence to the people and armed forces of his country, Al-Mashat emphasized that any attempt to escalate the tension against Yemen will be met with a more decisive and severe response.

Referring to the greed of the Zionist regime, Al-Mashat said that the goals of this regime are beyond Palestine and Lebanon and asked the Arab countries to pay attention to this fact.

He also emphasized that it is the religious, moral and human duty of all Muslims and free people in the world to support the Palestinian nation.

